India gets UNSC membership; COVID testing rates to be capped at Rs 2,400 in Delhi

India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly; In light of the recent clash between India and China, the trade relations between the two Asian giants are poised for a rough ride; Under its initiatives to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended to the Delhi government to cap the price of coronavirus testing at Rs 2,400. Watch this and more on News Blast.



