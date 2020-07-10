 India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry : News Reel: Business Today
India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry

BusinessToday.In | July 10, 2020

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the government on Thursday said India has not yet reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19 and asserted that there have been localised outbreaks in some geographical areas. Briefing the country on the COVID situation, Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health, said that India had been able to manage Covid-19 relatively well. He added that cases per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what they are in India. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt orders lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23



