India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the government on Thursday said India has not yet reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19 and asserted that there have been localised outbreaks in some geographical areas. Briefing the country on the COVID situation, Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health, said that India had been able to manage Covid-19 relatively well. He added that cases per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what they are in India. Watch the video for more.

