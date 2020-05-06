India has highest taxes on fuel; US in next stage of COVID-19 battle

The steepest ever hike in excise duty by Rs 13 per litre on diesel and Rs 10 per litre on petrol last night, has catapulted India as the country with the highest taxes on fuel around the world; Asserting that the United States has flattened the curve on coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a "very safe phased and gradual reopening"; Eight candidate vaccines have entered the human clinical trials and another 100 candidates are in preclinical evaluation to find a permanent cure for Coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. Watch this and more on News blast.



