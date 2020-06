In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, Trump discussed his plans for the US Presidency, G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues. He also invited the Indian Prime Minister to attend the next G-7 Summit; The Mumbai police has imposed curfew in the city under Section 144 (CrPC) ahead of cyclone Nisarga's landfall in the state; India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Watch this and more on News Blast.