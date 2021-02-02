India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose

Industry leaders praised the steps to provide tax relief to senior citizens, encourage expenditure for infrastructure development and emphasis on healthcare in Union Budget 2021-22; Farmer unions have announced a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 against the internet ban on their agitation spots and alleged harassment by the authorities; About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine received wrong dose. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark, Nifty crosses 14,700 after investors cheer Budget 2021