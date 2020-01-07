India is 2nd largest on corporate renewable power; Banks to strike

With Indian corporates increasingly adopting renewable power to run their offices and plants, the country has become the second-largest growth market for corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) after the US; Banking operations across the country are likely to get affected on Wednesday as employees of many public sector banks (PSBs) go on an all-India general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8; Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora, on Monday, announced the Delhi election dates in a press conference. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. This and and more news on News Blast.

