 India is 2nd largest on corporate renewable power; Banks to strike : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

India is 2nd largest on corporate renewable power; Banks to strike

January 7, 2020

With Indian corporates increasingly adopting renewable power to run their offices and plants, the country has become the second-largest growth market for corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) after the US; Banking operations across the country are likely to get affected on Wednesday as employees of many public sector banks (PSBs) go on an all-India general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8; Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora, on Monday, announced the Delhi election dates in a press conference. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. This and and more news on News Blast.

