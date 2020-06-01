India is 7th worst-hit country; Delhi govt seeks help from centre

India is nearing the 2 lakh mark after witnessing a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. At 1,90,535 cases, India is the seventh worst hit country in the world, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University; After losing business for nearly a quarter because of the lockdown, the hospitality sector gears up to reopen from June 8 with adequate safety protocols, and hopes to return to the pre-COVID levels within another 12-18 months; The Delhi government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. Watch this and more on News Blast.



