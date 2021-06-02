India lost more than 22 million jobs in April, May: CMIE Chief Mahesh Vyas

The second wave of COVID-19 has severely impacted household incomes and jobs as local lockdowns remain imposed in most states. The impact of these local restrictions has been felt by people working in the informal sector, according to fresh data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In an exclusive interview with India Today, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) Chief Mahesh Vyas said that India had lost more than 22 million jobs in the months of April and May due to the lockdown. Stating that the main reason for the job losses is 'mainly the second wave' of COVID-19 infections, Vyas said as the economy opens up, part of the problem will be solved but not entirely. He added that people who lose jobs find it hard to get employment, specifying that while the informal sector jobs come back quickly, the formal sector and better quality job opportunities take up to a year to come back. Watch the video for more.

