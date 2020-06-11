India may lose Rs 10 lakh crore, says Gadkari; S&P keeps India's ratings same

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on the country's long-term rating; The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said that India's economy may contract by as much as 7.3 per cent in FY21, in case of a second coronavirus outbreak by year end; Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said that economic war against coronavirus pandemic had started in India and that the COVID-19 outbreak would cause a huge loss to the country's revenue. Watch this and more on News Blast.



