India mustn't neglect bank recap: Viral Acharya; Pakistan to unblock TikTok

A survey by rural media platform Gaon Connection on the recently passed three agriculture laws in the country, showed that more than fifty per cent of farmers did not favour them; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that her ministry is in the process of assessing the country's economic situation and will make an official forecast of the GDP contraction for 2020-21 soon; Israel to begin trials of COVID-19 vaccine 'Brilife' by Oct-end. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

