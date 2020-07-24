India needs more economic reforms, says IMF; Amazon to open 10 new warehouses

Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF said on Thursday; State-owned Air India on Thursday said that no employee will be laid off like other airlines in India; Amazon.com Inc's India unit on Thursday said it will open 10 new warehouses in the country and begin offering auto insurance. Watch this and more on News Blast.

