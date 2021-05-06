 India not close to herd immunity, vaccination is only solution, say experts : News Reel: Business Today
India not close to herd immunity, vaccination is only solution, say experts

BusinessToday.In | May 6, 2021

As more and more people get COVID-19 in the country, questions are being raised about whether we are inching closer to herd immunity. The exposure to the infection of SARS CoV- 2 is at an all-time high with the reproductive rate at a shocking 1.44% of the population, which means one infected patient is infecting one and a half people. Sero surveys across cities in India have shown a high exposure to infection but experts believe that it is not translating to herd immunity. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Supreme Court asks Centre to prepare for third wave of COVID-19



