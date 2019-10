India on course to be $5 trillion economy in five years: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME said the slew of economic measures and reforms being implemented by the Union government will act as a confidence booster for industry especially for the MSME sector and put the country on the path to become $5 trillion economy. He was speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019 being held in Mumbai.