'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Indian economy has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery and that the countrymen have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. At a time when the world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is natural to talk about economic revival and link global recovery with India, PM Modi said, adding that there is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role. He was speaking at the inauguration of the India Global Week, being hosted virtually due to the pandemic. Watch the video for more.

