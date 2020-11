The Indian Army on Wednesday successfully test fired a BrahMos missile in the Bay of Bengal. The cruise missile hit the target with a pinpoint precision at a 300 km away island. The BrahMos missile is considered as the best in its class in the world, flying at Mach 2.8. The Indian Air Force now include both land and air-launched versions of the missile. Watch this video to know more.

