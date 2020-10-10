India test-fires new indigenous anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed new anti-radiation RUDRAM missile using a SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft off the coast of Odisha on Friday. RUDRAM is the first-of-its-type anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force. The Passive Homing Head makes this missile a potential weapon for the Indian Air Force, since it can detect, classify and target over a multiple range of frequencies and can also be utilised for suppressing air defence mechanism of the enemy effectively from large range standoffs. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: DRDO successfully tests first indigenous anti-radiation missile RUDRAM