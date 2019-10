India Today Conclave: Piyush Goyal on the state of economy

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, addressing the India Today Conclave 2019, spoke about the state of the economy, the PM's decisions and effects of demonetisation and GST. Other speakers offering solutions were Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, Sajjid Chinoy, Economist J P Morgan and Neelkanth Mishra, MD, Credit Suisse.