India Today Conclave South: How southern states can help boost Indian economy

At a time when India's GDP growth has been predicted to recover sharply almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus seems to be gradually returning to the $5 trillion economy goal. At the India Today Conclave South 2021, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, R Seshasayee, Vice Chairman, Hinduja Group, B Santhanam, Chairman and Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India and K Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothi Laboratories, in a conversation with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, discuss how Infrastructure, services sectors can help southern states contribute to India's $5 trillion economy mission. The executives also discussed at length about the pros and cons of the Production Linked Initiative (PLI) scheme, besides highlighting some key issues. Watch the video for more.

