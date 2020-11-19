India uniquely positioned to leap ahead in information era: PM Modi

Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020) virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India, to be deployed for the world. Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Digital India is the new way of life. "Our nation has witnessed a more human-centric approach to development. Using technology on such a large scale had brought about several life changes for our citizens," he added. Watch the video for more.

