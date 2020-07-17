India, US close to trade deal; US FBI enquires into Twitter hacking incident

US tech giants like Google and Facebook announcing big investments in India shows that people are losing trust in China and India is emerging as a big competitor, a top economic advisor to President Donald Trump said on Thursday; British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747, said late Thursday that it would retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect due to the downturn in travel industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic; The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said. Watch this and more on News Blast.

