India vaccine trials have not been stopped yet: Serum's Poonawalla

Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawalla, told BusinessToday that the Indian trials, which were being conducted on the Oxford vaccine, had not been stopped yet. AstraZeneca PLC, which is working with a team of the University of Oxford, on Wednesday decided to temporarily pause the clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine after one of the volunteers in the UK developed an 'unexplained' illness. Watch the video for more.

