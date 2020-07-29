India welcomes five Rafele jets in Ambala with a water salute

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, today, welcomed first batch of Rafale jets as it landed at Haryana's Ambala Air Force Station. The aircraft escorted by two Sukhois were welcomed by Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who was present at the air base.

The defence minister further said that the touch down of the five fighter aircraft marks the 'beginning of a new era in our country's military history. Watch the historic flight, touchdown, and the water salute

