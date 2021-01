Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the WHO, spoke to Business Today's Joe C Mathew about India's preparation for vaccine rollout. She expressed satisfaction over the training and preparation. She also stated that the Drugs Controller General of India - should have a communication package that goes along with the emergency use approvals (EUA) given for COVID-19 vaccines. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: DCGI needs communication strategy on COVID-19 approvals: WHO's Swaminathan