India widens vaccine net to cover all above 45 years as cases surge

BusinessToday.In | April 1, 2021

The Centre has directed states to make necessary arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination on all days of the month as cases continue to surge. Also, it has asked states to regularly  review vaccine stock and consumption to identify gap areas to maintain vaccine wastage . The aim is to optimally utilize all Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage of vaccination. Watch the video for more details.

Also Read | COVID-19 vaccination centres to operate on all days in April, including gazetted holidays



