Indian Air Force bids farewell to fighter aircraft MiG-27

The last squadron of the MiG-27 took off for its last sortie in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After this flight, all seven of this squadron will be decommissioned. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1985, the MiG-27 remained an integral part of the Indian Air Force's combat strength. It was due to the jet's heroics during the Kargil war that the aircraft earned the nickname "bahadur" from Air Force pilots. While MiG-27 had been the backbone of the Indian Air Force for the past three decades, the jets were also infamous for routine accidents throughout their career with the Indian Air Force. Watch the MiG-27's last sortie.