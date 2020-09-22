Indian Air Force to get 1st woman fighter pilot for Rafale Squadron

The Indian Air Force's all-male Rafale squadron in Ambala is all set to get its first woman fighter pilot soon. IAF's 10 current active women fighter pilots are undergoing conversion training and will begin active duties flying Rafale jets with the 17 Squadron. The IAF's first 5 Rafale fighters were ceremonially inducted into the Golden Arrows squadron on September 10 in Ambala. More Rafales will be arriving in October and December, with all 36 in order to be inducted by late 2021. Watch the video for more.

