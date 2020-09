In yet another flare-up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese troops to carry out 'provocative military movements to change the status quo' at the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India had, last week said that a complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh could be achieved only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Chinese Air Force operates J-20 fighters close to LAC in Ladakh