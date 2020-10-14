Indian economy to shrink 10.3%: IMF; Reliance eyes electricity meter market

Indian economy will contract 10.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, said the International Monetary Fund in its World Economic Outlook report; A Tanishq advertisement on Hindu-Muslim marriage has been pulled off from social platforms after a major backlash; Reliance Industries Ltd has its eyes on smart electricity meter market after signing multi-billion dollar deals for Jio Platforms and Reliance Retails. Watch this and more on News Blast.

