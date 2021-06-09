Indian government caps vaccine prices for private hospitals

One day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi capped the service charge of vaccines administered by private hospitals at Rs 150, the Centre on Tuesday fixed the maximum price for COVID vaccines to be given by private players. The Central government is also prepared to provide additional funds over and above the Rs 35,000-crore fund provided in the budget. The government sources said that in the first estimates of the centralised vaccine drive, 188 crore jabs till December 31 may cost the Centre between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 crore. Watch the video for more.

