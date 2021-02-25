Indian govt announces new rules for OTT, social media platforms

The Centre has announced new guidelines to regulate digital content, including social media and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, to curb 'misuse' of the platforms. The new rules will establish an institutional mechanism with a level playing field featuring a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for news publishers and OTT platforms on digital media. Addressing a press conference, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar shared the details, while warning that 'double standards will not be acceptable.' Watch the video for more.

