Indian govt approves restricted use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, with an effectiveness of 91.6 per cent, has been approved for restricted use in India, sources within the drug regulator's office confirmed the development on Monday. The approval to the vaccine was given based on 'very strong immunogenicity data'. Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. The vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial in Russia. In February 2021, Dr Reddy's applied for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine in India. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V gets govt's nod