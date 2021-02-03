Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday sent a stern notice to Twitter, taking a tough stand against 'offensive' hashtags and handles related to the ongoing farmer protests on the microblogging platform. The government has warned the social media platform to take action against Twitter handles posting offensive hashtags, else cases will be registered against it. The notice was issued after Twitter on Monday restored nearly 250 accounts that were blocked earlier in the day, following a complaint by the ministry. Watch the video for more.

