 Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag

BusinessToday.In | February 3, 2021

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday sent a stern notice to Twitter, taking a tough stand against 'offensive' hashtags and handles related to the ongoing farmer protests on the microblogging platform. The government has warned the social media platform to take action against Twitter handles posting offensive hashtags, else cases will be registered against it. The notice was issued after Twitter on Monday restored nearly 250 accounts that were blocked earlier in the day, following a complaint by the ministry. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Take action or face action: Centre's notice to Twitter on 'farmer genocide' hashtag



    More from this section
    02:34
    Sputnik V delivers 91.6% efficacy; Jack Ma delisted from business leaders list
    02:57
    Rihanna's tweet on Indian farmers protest spurs global support
    03:55
    Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6
    04:13
    Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
    02:33
    India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose
    05:06
    What makes India's Tejas LCA better than foreign equivalents?
    04:36
    Healthcare gets priority in budget after COVID-19 exposes lapses in sector
    01:59
    Budget 2021: No new taxes, no COVID cess ensure stability in system
    108:58
    FM presents budget: Has Budget 2021 met expectations of Indians?
    03:04
    FM Sitharaman shares indirect tax proposals including a smoother GST system
    05:32
    Experts laud the reform-oriented, infra-focused budget
    02:42
    Direct taxes remain unchanged but there's relief for seniors
    03:32
    FM announces Rs 25,000 cr for highways in West Bengal
    02:22
    FM talks of hope, cites cricket, quotes Tagore in Budget speech
    01:56
    Budget 2021: What the common man expects from FM
    01:53
    Healthcare gets big boost in budget, outlay increased by 137%
    05:24
    Budget should be growth-oriented and not revenue-oriented, say experts
    01:39
    Budget 2021: Can this budget boost consumers' confidence?
    05:39
    Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020
    04:43
    Budget 2021-22: What's working, what's not for India's economy
    03:34
    Budget 2021: Why India can't borrow more
    02:06
    Infra revival key to economic recovery; Bitcoin jumps 14%
    25:54
    Industry experts on how budget can help economy get back on track
    25:15
    Budget 2021: What should FM's top agenda be this time?
    77:26
    Eco Survey predicts real GDP growth at 11% in FY22
    29:08
    We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF
    50:33
    WEF: How nations can work together to retrain and redeploy workforce for the future
    09:28
    Unrestricted cross-border mobility may take time: Dr Vardhan
    02:33
    Airtel tops in subscriber additions; Apple doubles business in India
    14:23
    India fought the pandemic, helped 150 countries: PM Modi
    03:15
    WEF: India's agriculture minister highlights ways to strengthen agri-infrastructure
    06:59
    Jobs, livelihood, infrastructure: What is FM's top agenda for Budget 2021?
    02:38
    Reliance signs $15mn deal; Gates on how to stop next pandemic
    02:31
    Global economy projected to grow at 5.5 per cent: Gita Gopinath
    04:14
    Ground report from Red Fort after violence on Republic Day
    03:01
    Budget 2021: What employees want from FM
    03:07
    IMF on India's growth ; Farmers refuse to call off march on Budget Day
    03:09
    Instant Loan App Scam: How to save the borrowers
    02:55
    MHA suspends internet in parts of NCR, calls for meet
    01:41
    Farmer dies as tractor overturns, protesters claim police fired at him