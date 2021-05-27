Indian govt reacts to social media giants' concern over privacy

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has issued a statement to clarify that the new IT rules for social media intermediaries have been formulated with an aim to stop abuse and misuse of social media and that the government 'fully recognises' the right to privacy. This comes a day after Facebook-owned WhatsApp challenged the Centre in a plea filed before the Delhi High Court saying the new IT rules violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional. The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were announced by the government on February 25 and required large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to comply with the norms by May 25. Watch the video for more.

