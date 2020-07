HCL Technologies has been ranked as one of the top engineering service companies in the world. The company grabbed the third spot in the ranking of biggest companies in engineering services globally by US research advisory Everest Group. European companies dominated the engineering services space, with 48 per cent of the entrants at the top 50 list. North America's share increased by 8 per cent from the previous year, while APAC's fell by 4 per cent. Watch the video for more.