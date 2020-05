The Indian Navy is providing relief material, food and medical assistance teams to nations in the Indian Ocean Region amid the pandemic. As part of Mission Sagar, INS Kesari of Indian Navy reached Male port on Tuesday as the first destination of the relief mission. It will deliver 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift to the people of Maldives. INS Kesari will also drop relief material in Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros. Watch the video for more.