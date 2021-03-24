Indian states announce lockdowns, curbs amid rising COVID cases

India's coronavirus caseload surged to 1,17,34,058, with 47,262 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said Wednesday morning. Total deaths due to the infection in the country have mounted to 1,60,441. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country stands at 3,68,457, with recovery rate dropping to 95.67 per cent. Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued new guidelines, requesting people to offer prayers from their house or mosques during Shab-e-Barat. The Delhi government also imposed a ban on Holi celebrations in public places. Watch the video for more.

