As cases of COVID-19 surge in India, having crossed the 2.46 lakh mark, Indians are wondering if the cases have peaked in India. Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria said that coronavirus cases peak in the country is yet to come. Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Dr Guleria also said the coronavirus peak may arrive at different times for different states and that local transmission was taking place in some states.