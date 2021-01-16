India's first vaccine shot administered to sanitation worker at AIIMS

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the nationwide coronavirus immunisation programme, a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday. The first shot was followed by vaccinating other doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was also present at the hospital, administering the launch of the vaccination drive. Watch the video for more.

