India's fuel prices: India charges highest taxes on petrol and diesel in the world

The steepest ever hike in excise duty by Rs 13 per litre on diesel and Rs 10 per litre on petrol has catapulted India as the country with the highest taxes on fuel. The government had issued a notification to increase road cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre. Further, additional excise duty was also hiked by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Rs 5 per litre on diesel. This was the steepest ever hike in duties on fuel in India and came on the same day as the state government in Delhi hiked value added tax which goes to its own kitty by Rs 7.1 per litre on diesel and Rs 1.6 per litre on petrol. Watch the video for more details.



