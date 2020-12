GDP growth in the second quarter of FY 21 has turned out to be better than anticipated. The momentum appears to be back as contraction recovered from the massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter to 7.5% in the quarter ending September. Watch Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today break it down and tell what's working and what's not.

