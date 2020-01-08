India's GDP expected to grow at 5%; Ukranian plane crashes in Iran

India's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 5 per cent in financial year 2019-20 compared to the growth rate of 6.8 per cent last year; The central government's Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the draft inviting bids for the sale of India's state-owned carrier Air India; A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard. All 180 on board the Ukrainian passenger plane have been killed. This and more news on News Blast.