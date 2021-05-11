India's GDP growth can dip to 8.2%, says CRISIL; Twitter donates $15 mn

Shopping mall owners' revenue declined by around 50 per cent during the last fiscal as the retail sector was badly hit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year; Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the national capital has Covaxin stock for only one day, while Covishield stock will last for up to four days only; The World Health Organization said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

