India's GDP growth slips to 6-year low in Q2 of 2019-20

The Indian economy registered its slowest growth rate in six and a half years, slipping to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal. The last time GDP growth slipped below 5 per cent was in March quarter of FY14, when it dipped to 4.3 per cent. Watch the video for more.