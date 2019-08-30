India's GDP slips to 5%, a 6 year low in Q1 FY20

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Cabinet approves merger of BSNL, MTNL
'Economic slump in India took us by surprise': IMF sees growth rebounding to 7% in 2020
Delhi HC grants bail to DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
Govt recovered just 15% of corporate tax arrears totalling Rs 20.78 lakh crore in 5 years
7th Pay Commission: Modi govt accepts recommendations for assured promotion of central govt employees
CORPORATE
Airbnb's 'trust currency' to drive India business
HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit rises 7.6% to Rs 309 crore, total premium up 10%
SoftBank Group to spend over $10 billion to take over WeWork; bails out co-founder Adam Neumann
Bajaj Auto net profit rises 22% to Rs 1,402 crore in September quarter, shares soar
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Cox & Kings; interim resolution professional appointed
MARKETS
ICICI Securities share price hits 52-week high on Q2 earnings, board clears interim dividend
Oriental Bank of Commerce share price rises 5% post Q2 earnings
RBL Bank share price falls 20% after net profit tanks 73.4% in Q2
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee slips to 71.03 per USD amid rising demand for dollar, foriegn fund outflows
Infosys share price rises over 1% on value buying, recovers after three sessions
MONEY
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?
Don't go blindly after pricing when buying a term insurance, says V Viswanand of Max Life Insurance
Now you can update your EPF nominee details online
ICICI Bank introduces an FD with free health insurance; should you go for it?
INDUSTRY
Modi govt big bonanza for farmers; hikes MSP on Rabi crops from 50% to 109%
Airbnb's 'trust currency' to drive India business
Risk of contagion in India's financial sector rising: S&P
MG Motor may launch MG ZS in hybrid, petrol variants in India
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Cox & Kings; interim resolution professional appointed
TECH
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
Taiwan's Avision plans 3,000 self-service copiers like STD booths across the country
OPINION
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Why owning responsible businesses is in your self-interest
Telcos will have to look at new business models for 5G deployment, says Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Arogyaswami Paulraj
World Food Day: Are you malnourished? Quite possibly
Dell uses Bengaluru team's innovations in servers globally: Karinne Brannigan of Dell Technologies
PHOTOS
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
VIDEOS
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
MAGAZINE
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
September 22, 2019
September 8, 2019
SPECIAL
Home
Videos
News Reel
India's GDP slips to 5%, a 6 year low in Q1 FY20
August 30, 2019
India's economy grew by merely 5 per cent in the April-June quarter, down from 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, said NSO. The GDP growth for the first quarter of FY20 has been slowest in six years. Watch the video for more.
Tweet
Embed
Comment
x
<iframe width='100%' height='396' frameborder="0" scrolling=no src="https://www.businesstoday.in/embed/hqr3c4st7k"></iframe>
More from this section
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
02:26
Infosys launches probe, Apple starts selling locally assembled phones
01:26
Allegations employees made against Infosys' Salil Parekh, Nilanjan Roy
04:42
Assembly elections 2019: Deepika, Aamir and other celebs vote in Mumbai
20:47
What Abhijit Banerjee prescribes for revival of Indian economy
03:15
Jio calls TRAI's review anti-poor, PMC Bank depositors' woes worsen
08:17
Manmohan Singh blames 'obsessed' govt for economic slowdown
02:21
NASA's new spacesuit which can be worn by women on moon
03:24
Platforms like Amazon and Netflix face censorship threat in India
06:38
Air emergency in Delhi NCR as air quality dips to 'very poor'
02:00
ISRO gets ready to send astronauts to space by 2022 under Gaganyaan
06:34
PMC Bank scam: HDIL urges authorities to sell assets, clear dues
02:55
HDIL promoters urge to sell assets, FM promises more reforms
26:36
Kamal Nath hits out at Centre, calls GST a mess
20:49
What is MP doing to build on initial success of industrial clusters?
01:20
Global economy in a synchronised slowdown, says IMF's Gita Gopinath
12:27
Sitharaman's husband hits out at Centre over economic slowdown
01:33
Why Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee thinks Indian economy is doing bad
07:27
Banerjee shares views on Modi govt, poverty and taxing rich
06:37
Abhijit Banerjee addresses MIT after winning Nobel in economics
01:51
PMJAY completes 50 lakh treatments, Banerjee wins Nobel
03:27
Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on India's fiscal challenges
01:56
The destruction caused by Japan's worst storm in 60 years
06:17
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee on alleviating India's poverty
01:06
Who is Abhijit Banerjee, the economist who has won the Nobel prize?
02:48
Kashmir to normalise soon, says Modi; Ganguly is new BCCI President
05:46
PM Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram
01:10
Delhi court sends Singh brothers to four-day police remand
09:13
PMC Bank customers protest outside BJP office
12:24
FM meets PMC Bank customers, promises action
02:08
India slips 10 places to 68th rank on WEF's competitive index
04:08
Rajnath Singh receives India's first Rafale, performs 'Shastra Puja'
07:05
What are Rafale fighter jet's top features?
03:58
SC puts a halt to cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey, hotels complain over Oyo fees hike
10:24
Aarey protests: No more cutting of trees till October 31, says SC
04:12
India's assets are the people, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Cabinet approves merger of BSNL, MTNL
ICICI Securities share price hits 52-week high on Q2 earnings, board clears interim dividend
'Economic slump in India took us by surprise': IMF sees growth rebounding to 7% in 2020
Anand Mahindra offers KUV 100 NXT to man who took his mother on India tour on scooter
Airbnb's 'trust currency' to drive India business
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
Taiwan's Avision plans 3,000 self-service copiers like STD booths across the country
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE