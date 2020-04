India's GDP growth for FY 2020-21 has been estimated to hit a 30-year low. The world rating agencies and global institutions have forecast a varied economic growth for India and rest of the world. The agencies including Fitch, S&P Global, Moody's, World Bank and others have put out an abysmally low economic growth forecast, with a recession like situation for India, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Watch the the video for more.