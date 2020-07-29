India's military might gets a boost as 5 Rafale jets land at Ambala air base

The first batch of Five Rafale fighter jets just landed at the Ambala air base after a long 7,000 kilometers ride from France. The aircraft escorted by two Sukhois were welcomed by Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who was present at the air base. Welcoming the jets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a series of tweets, said, that India could overcome any threat now. Watch the video for more.Rafale in India Live Updates: Rajnath Singh welcomes Rafales jets, says India can deter any threat now