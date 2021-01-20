 India's oil imports reach 3-year high; Biden's speech to be about unity : News Reel: Business Today
India's oil imports reach 3-year high; Biden's speech to be about unity

BusinessToday.In | January 20, 2021

India's crude oil imports in December soared to the highest levels in nearly three years to more than 5 million barrels per day; The Supreme Court has dismissed the homebuyers' plea against the threshold introduced in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC); Joe Biden, in his maiden address to the nation soon after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, would deliver a forward-looking speech built around the theme of unity. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden to extend COVID-19 travel restrictions to Europe



