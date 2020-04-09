 Indigo suspends international flights; WHO head reacts to Trump : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Indigo suspends international flights; WHO head reacts to Trump

April 9, 2020
Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it is suspending its international flights till April 30; New York, the hardest-hit state in America, on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day with even veteran doctors and nurses expressing shock at the speed with which patients were declining and dying; The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agency's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism and suggestions that Washington could review its funding for the agency. Watch this and more on News Blast.



