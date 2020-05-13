Industry experts on how India could be on the verge of big reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced support for labour as part of Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to fight coronavirus and revive the economy. While announcing the much-awaited package, he hinted that a lot of support would be directed towards lower-end of the society which included workers and farm sector. He noted that the proposed package would focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. Prime Minister said that several bold reforms were needed to make the country self-reliant and negate the impact of coronavirus. These reforms included supply chain reforms for agriculture, rational tax system, simple and clear laws, capable human resources, and a strong financial system. Watch as Vikram Kirloskar, President, CII discusses with India Today TV about this fresh wave of reforms.



