Industry needs single-window approvals for reforms; Can govt deliver?

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry, shared how the government is engaging with different state governments to build a way forward for reforms and policy changes, which is the need of the hour. He said teams of experts from FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM had identified sectors that needed help. Govt was working with the states on the price of power or improvement of labour laws, giving single-window clearance. One of the first states that came forward was Uttar Pradesh. They were also engaging with Goa and Telangana among others for the same. Goyal was speaking to business experts at India Today TV's e-Conclave. Watch the video for more.



